Sisodia writes to FM seeking grant for developmental works for G20 Summit

New Delhi, Feb 4 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a grant of Rs 927 crore for the Delhi Government to take up special developmental works for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the capital city.

In the letter to the Finance Minister, Sisodia has said that it is a matter of great pleasure that India is hosting the G20 meeting. It is a matter of happiness for us Delhiites that most of the important activities of G20 are going to happen in Delhi itself. The Government of Delhi will cooperate fully with the Government of India in the direction of making the organization of this G20 meeting a success.

"In this direction, various departments of the Delhi government have prepared a framework for organising various activities and programmes ranging from infrastructure development to the beautification of specific localities around major G20 event venues and organising some specific activities and programmes on the occasion at prominent locations in Delhi," said Sisodia.

He further added that the Delhi government needs Rs 927 crore for the plans made for the special preparations for the G20. Sisodia said that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena is also constantly reviewing these efforts and has also agreed to all these efforts and programmes for the preparations for the G20.

"You already know that the Government of India is not giving any money to the Delhi Government as its share in central taxes and not even Delhi govt is given any additional grant from the Government of India. Even the amount given to the Municipal Corporations of all the states of the country according to their population is not given to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In such a situation, it is evident that it will not be easy for the Delhi government to spend an additional Rs 927 crore for the preparations for the G20 meeting with its regular limited resources," the deputy CM said.

"Therefore, I request you that keeping in view the importance of the G20 meeting and the need for preparations to make its event in Delhi a success, Rs 927 crore required for this should be made available by the Central Government. This will go a long way in helping the Delhi government to implement all these schemes and programmes smoothly," Sisodia added.

