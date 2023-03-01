Sisodia's portfolios given to Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand

New Delhi, March 1 After Manish Sisodia's resignation from the Delhi cabinet, the AAP government has decided to assign his departments to two of his cabinet colleagues - Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand - till the new ministers are inducted into the cabinet.

Out of 18 departments that Sisodia was leading, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD, have been given to Gahlot, while the remaining ten departments that includes Education and Health have been assigned to Anand.

With the new responsibilities given to Gehlot and Anand, both ministers will have now 14 departments each.

Gahlot was already handling six departments that includes Law, Justice and Legislative affairs, Transportation, Administrative Reforms, Information Technology, Revenue, and Women and Child Development.

While Rajkumar Anand was the minister of four departments - Gurudwara Elections, SC & ST, Social Welfare, and Cooperative.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai currently handles three departments - Development, General Administration Department, and Environment, Forest and Wild life. Imran Hussain has the responsibility of two departments - Food & Supplies and Election.

