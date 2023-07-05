Situation not normal in Manipur, will raise it in Monsoon Session: Congress

New Delhi, July 5 The Congress on Wednesday again targeted Prime MInister Narendra Modi for his silence on violence-hit Manipur and said that the situation is not normal in the northeastern state and it will raise the issue in the Parliament's coming Monsoon Session.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said: "The situation is still not normal in Manipur. There is a tremendous level of pain, grief, hatred and enmity felt by people belonging to all communities, and they all feel let down."

Stressing that the primary responsibility of any state government is to secure law and order and protect the lives of its citizens, he slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state on this count.

"The government, both at the state level and at the Centre, has failed to do that. Now, the bonds that have been broken in Manipur will take a long time to heal. And it is a mystery why the Prime Minister has completely avoided going to Manipur."

"The Prime Minister has time in his schedule but no space in his heart for Manipur. Australian Prime Minister had cancelled his India visit to forest fires in his country. But our Prime Minister went to US, also did political public meetings and has no time time to visit Manipur. The Prime Minister also went to Odisha's Balasore after the train accident but he did not visit Manipur."

The Prime Minister should take a lesson from former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur and he too should visit the state, he said.

The Congress leader also noted that over 4,000 arms have been missing since the May 3 violence in the state and only 1,110 have been recovered till date.

"We want a reply from the government in the Parliament. We also demand accountability from the BJP government in Manipur. The stolen arms and ammunition need to be brought back. The Prime Minister must visit violence-hit Manipur."

Gogoi also highlighted how the northeast had emerged from two decades of insurgency and entered a phase of stability under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The politics played by the BJP is destabilising the northeast. As a result, we are facing a divided, turbulent and conflict-prone north east," he said.

Meanwhile, party leader Ajoy Kumar also targeted the government and said that the entire government machinery was shocked by Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur on June 29 and 30.

Accusing the BJP of trying to stop and disrupt Rahul Gandhi's visit to the relief camps, he said: "The government's conspiracy was that Rahul Gandhi should go to Churachandpur among the Kuki community but not among the Meitei community in Moirang, so that the atmosphere would deteriorate. BJP spread the lie that Rahul Gandhi was stopped while the public was saying in his support that.. Let Rahul Gandhi go and meet people."

Attacking Manipur Chief MInister N Biren Singh, the Congress leader said, "Biren Singh ji says that there is interference of outside forces in Manipur. If there is interference from external forces in Manipur, then why is the country's NSA Ajit Doval not going to Manipur?"

He also said that Rahul Gandhi also met the Governor and apprised her that the condition of the relief camps were not good and also demanded that there are no proper medicines and essential items for the children and the violence must stop in the state.

In the violence that erupted on May 3 in Manipur, over 150 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps. The Congress has also demanded immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister for failing to control the situation in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor