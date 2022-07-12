S.Korea to join US-led space security exercise by July-end

Seoul, July 12 South Korea plans to join a US-led multinational space security exercise slated to begin later this month, its officials said on Tuesday, as Seoul seeks to strengthen defense cooperation in the increasingly crucial security domain.

Led by the US Space Command, the Global Sentinel exercise is set to take place from July 25-August 3. It involves participants from 18 countries, including South Korea, according to the officials.

The exercise focuses on promoting collaboration among participating countries over combined space situational awareness operations, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Our military plans to participate in the Global Sentinel to prepare against risks of possible clashes and drop in outer space," a Seoul official said on condition of anonymity.

For this year's edition, Seoul plans to send two Air Force personnel, one official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.

South Korea has taken part in the exercise as a full participant since 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor