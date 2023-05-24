S.Korean President's approval rating breaks through 40% level: Polls

May 24, 2023

S.Korean President's approval rating breaks through 40% level: Polls

Seoul, May 24 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has broken through the 40 per cent level, reflecting positive feedback on his handling of diplomatic and security issues, two separate polls revealed on Wednesday.

In a poll of 1,006 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Ace Research from Sunday to Monday, Yoon's approval rating came to 42.2 per cent, while the disapproval rating was 56.1 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Among respondents with positive assessments, 30.3 per cent mentioned Yoon's decisive manner, while 25.2 per cent highlighted his efforts in diplomatic ties with the US and security issues.

