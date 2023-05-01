S.Korean President's approval rating rebounds after 4 weeks: Poll

Seoul, May 1 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has rebounded for the first time in four weeks, thanks to positive feedback on his recent state visit to the US, a poll revealed on Monday.

In the poll of 2,507 adults aged 18 or older conducted by Realmeter from April 24-28, the positive assessment of the President's performance went up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week to 34.5 per cent, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The result marked Yoon's highest performance in public polls since the 36.7 per cent figure in the last week of March.

His disapproval rating was 62.6 per cent, down 2.1 percentage points from the previous week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor