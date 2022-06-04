S.Korean student nabbed for online terror threat against Prez

Seoul, June 4 Police in South Korea on Saturday apprehended a university student who allegedly posted an online message threatening a terror attack on President Yoon Suk-yeol's residence.

The student was nabbed on the southern island of Geoje, about 400 km south of Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The student, currently on leave of absence, told police he posted the threat in anger over Yoon's breach of his campaign pledge to more than triple conscripted soldiers' salaries.

The suspect is likely to be released soon as the act is not a serious crime, the police said.

The post was uploaded on an online fan community for First Lady Kim Keon-hee on Thursday, threatening to launch a terror attack against Yoon's private home in southern Seoul at 6 a.m. on Friday.

After it was reported to the National Intelligence Service, the police beefed up security around Yoon's home, including deploying police commandos.

