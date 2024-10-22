Snehal Shah In Race To Get BJP Ticket from Borivali Constituency

Snehal Amrutlal Shah, joint secretary of BJP's Maharashtra Jain Cell and a senior social worker from the Gujarati Jain community, is emerging as a potential candidate for the Borivali Assembly seat, according to political speculations.

Sunil Rane is the incumbent MLA from the Borivali constituency. However, several BJP leaders have now staked claim over the seat, increasing internal tussle within the saffron party. Leaders like Gopal Shetty, Shivanand Shetty and Sharad Satam are also reportedly interested in contesting the seat along with Snehal Shah.

Representing a new face for BJP in the constituency, Shah has reportedly garnered support from various community groups, including Adivasi, Buddhist, Jain, Gujarati, Dalit, and North Indian communities. Letters backing Shah's candidature have been sent to party leaders, expressing confidence in his leadership.

Many socio-religious organisations and institutions have recommend Shah's name for the candidature from Borivali including Shree Mumbai Jain Sangh Sanghatan, Shree 27 Jain Sangh, Shri Brahmin Social Group, Shri Anavil Kelavani Mandal, Yogi Divine society, Baudhh Rahivasi Sansar Kendra, Eksar Masjid Trust, Shabulsha Baba Dargah Trust, Dhodiya Adivasi Janjagruti Samaj Seva Trust, and Trinity Mitra Mandal.

Shah gained recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic for his efforts in helping the poor and needy. In addition, he manages several cow shelters and has earned respect across various communities, including Marathi, Adivasi, and North Indian, despite being from a Gujarati and Jain background.

This growing support has fueled discussions within political circles, suggesting that the BJP may consider Snehal Shah as their candidate for the Borivali constituency.