"So many film stars come and go": DK Shivakumar on Kichcha Sudeep's support to BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 : Reacting to Kichcha Sudeep extending support to Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that films and politics are two different things.

Talking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said, "I don't think there will be any impact on elections. So many film stars come and go. Politics is different from films".

Kichcha Sudeep said on Wednesday announced he will neither be joining BJP, nor contesting the elections, but will support Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai in the elections.

Sudeep also said that he shares a personal bond with Bommai.

Addressing a press conference, "I had no necessity to come here, and I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That's why I am announcing that I am giving my full support to Bommai sir".

"I am fully standing in support of Bommai sir. But, I will not contest elections, and I am not entering politics. I have films to complete, my fans would be happy," he added.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the campaign by the Kannada superstar will give a lot of strength to the saffron party.

"Kichcha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," CM Bommai told .

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor