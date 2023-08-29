Society will suffer from inertia sans scientific, rational education: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Aug 29 Even after 75 years of Independence, only 78 out of 100 people are literate in India, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Tuesday, adding that if scientific and rational education is not made available, the society will suffer from inertia.

Speaking at the 108th birth anniversary celebrations of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami at Suttur Mutt, the Chief Minister said that only when Kuvempu's (iconic Kannada author) 'Vishwa Manava' consciousness expands, the society will have mobility.

"Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami had a vision for the society because of which the Suttur Mutt has grown into a huge tree with regard to education and spiritual traditions. The Mutt has brought thousands of rural poor and underprivileged children into the mainstream through education," the CM said.

"Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswami lived a very meaningful life. He reformed and led the society spiritually, educationally and in a healthy way. As per the Constitution, if tolerance and coexistence have to be practised, the will to impart scientific and rational education is needed. And Rajendra Mahaswami had that willpower," he said.

--IANS

