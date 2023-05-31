"Some half-baked ministers making inappropriate statement," HD Kumaraswamy slams Congress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31 : Slamming the Congress party, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that some people are making "inappropriate statements" against the party.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "I didn't want to reply to the irrational statements of some people. I am pained by defeat, while the Congress has the ego of winning. They do not seem to have the least awareness of the extinction of the ego. The time for that realization is not far. I have the patience to wait."

"It has come to my attention that some half-baked ministers and legislators are making inappropriate statements. They are claiming that Kumaraswamy had said that JD(S) will be dissolved if the party loses the assembly elections," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Highlighting his promises made before the Karnataka Assembly Elections, he said, "Yes, I told people that if they give me 123 constituencies, and the party doesn't implement the Pancharatna promises [JD(S) manifesto], we will dissolve the JDS party, and will never ask for votes."

In the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections for 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, Congress bagged 135 seats and BJP got 66 seats.

JD(S) on the other hand, which was a part of the government in 2018, saw a heavy drop and was reduced to 19 seats only.

Defending his promise, Kumaraswamy added, "Election results have come, people did not give me 123 constituencies. Now where is the question of implementation and dissolution of the party? I never thought that a minister with no common sense would have this level of ignorance. I am already worried about his next administration which is so foolish."

