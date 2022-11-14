Some people conspiring against Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that some people are sitting and eating in West Bengal but conspiring against the state government.

"Some people are sitting and eating in Bengal and telling Delhi not to give money to Bengal. I don't need Delhi's money. Bengal is capable of standing on its own feet. Our self-esteem is of utmost importance to us, we wouldn't let Delhi (Centre) snatch it," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

"Please don't send money to Bengal. I don't need your money," she said.

The TMC Chief was addressing a programme organized by the state education department in Kolkata, and said, "Remember while doing work you are bound to make mistakes that need to be corrected."

"If anyone has made a mistake that needs to be improved, but some try to mislead and cause humiliation," she alleged.

She also targeted media houses and accused them of running fake news for TRP. "They run fake news for TRP. All facts are not proven," she alleged.

"We must not feel scared of problems. Our work is to face and step forward," she said while adding that no one can snatch what is the right of Bengal.

Banerjee also said that her government has given Rs 10,000 to 10 lakh students to buy tablets or small phones.

"During the time of Covid-19, when students were not able to study online then I decided to give them smartphones or tab. It will reach 10 lakh students' accounts," she said while adding that her government has given Rs1.25 crore bicycles to students for free.

( With inputs from ANI )

