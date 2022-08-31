SP delegation to meet Shrikant Tyagi's wife

Noida, Aug 31 The Shrikant Tyagi case is again in the limelight as Samajwadi Party's nine-member delegation is set to meet Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi at her residence in Noida Sector 93-B at Omaxe Society, as per a letter issued by Akhilesh Yadav-led party. SP delegation, which will reach Noida on September 2, will first collect the correct information about the harassment faced by Anu Tyagi and her daughter Ingila Tyagi in police custody from August 5 to 9.

When Shrikant Tyagi was absconding after the incident, his wife along with daughter was taken into custody by the police.

During a programme in Noida on August 27, Akhilesh Yadav had described the incident in Omaxe Society as the character of BJP.

According to the letter, MLA and former UP minister Shahid Manzoor, former minister Narad Rai, District President Muzaffarnagar Nagar Pramod Tyagi, District President Gautam Budh Nagar Inder Pradhan, former candidate Noida Assembly Sunil Chaudhary, former minister Bhushan Tyagi, Sevaram Tyagi from Ghaziabad, State Executive Member Shravan Kumar Tyagi, and Deepak Tyagi alias Bambi from Muzaffarnagar Nagar, are part of the delegation.

Making serious allegations against MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Shrikant's wife Anu Tyagi, said, "This whole conspiracy is of Dr. Mahesh Sharma. He has implicated my family and my husband." She alleged that an illegal action was taken against her husband.

On August 5, a video went viral on social media in which Shrikant Tyagi was seen abusing a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society. Four days later on August 9, Shrikant Tyagi was arrested along with three other accomplices from Meerut.

