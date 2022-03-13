SP MLA booked for taking out victory procession

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 13 A case has been registered against newly elected Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki for taking out a victory procession despite the Election Commission's ban.

The FIR has also named 500 unknown people his supporters who are now being identified from the video posted by Solanki.

Inspector Jainendra Singh Tomar told reporters that people have been asked to provide more videos to identify the others. Based on these videos, the police will take action, he said.

The MLA reached Chaman Ganj on Friday night, a residential area in the heart of Kanpur, with his convoy of over two dozen vehicles and began walking around with his supporters. As more people gathered, the police tried to convince them to leave but they refused, following which the information was sent to higher officials.

Sharing a video of the rally on social media, Irfan Solanki thanked his voters and wrote: "Once again your trust and blessings were with me".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor