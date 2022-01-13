SP-RLD release first list of 10 candidates

Lucknow, Jan 13 The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, on Thursday, released their first list of candidates for the UP Assembly elections.

The two parties jointly released a list of ten candidates four from the SP and six from the RLD.

The four SP candidates are Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithor, and Rafiq Ansari from Meerut.

The RLD candidates are Prasann Chaudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purkazi, Rajpal Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahthaur, Ahmad Hamid from Baghpat, and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni.

