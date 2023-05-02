"Speak 70 pc about yourself, but 30 pc about Karnataka also": Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], May 2 : Coming out hard at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the election is not about the Prime Minister and asked the PM to speak about the issues of the state.

He made these remarks while holding a roadshow in Chikkamagaluru.

Addressing the roadshow, Rahul Gandhi said, "During the public meetings, we take the names of all our leaders, like Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. But PM Modi never takes the name of any leaders of his party. He never utters a single word about CM Bommai and BS Yeddiyurappa. He just comes and speaks about himself".

"PM Modi complains that the Congress party attacked him 91 times. But this election is not for the Prime Minister. This election is for the youth, women, labourers and farmers of the state. But BJP and the PM don't utter a word on these issues," he added.

Taking a jibe, he asked the Prime Minister to talk "70 per cent about himself" and "30 per cent about the state".

"I know you like talking about yourself. So, you do one thing, speak 70 per cent about yourself, and complain about what Opposition said on you. But, for 30 per cent, talk about Karnataka, talk about inflation, gas and petrol prices, and what you want to do for the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, during a rally in Shivamogga, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the PM government and said that the state government was "stolen" by BJP three years ago.

Addressing the people in Shivamogga, Rahul Gandhi said, "While everyone is speaking on public issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy talking about himself, as if only he is contesting the elections. I want to ask him, why he never talks about the corruption that has been done under this stolen BJP government in the last three years. This government has broken world record in corruption".

"Three years ago, BJP stole this government, by destroying democracy. If you are scared to take the names of Yediyurappa, Bommai and the Home Minister, then at least tell what steps did you take to curb the corruption in the state," he added.

The former MP said that the election is for the future of the people of the state and not of the Prime Minister.

"Contractors Association wrote a letter to the PM alleging that 40 per cent commission s being charged on every project, but PM didn't even reply to that. He should answer, what help did he provide to the state of Karnataka during the water issue with Goa and Maharashtra, when the state was suffering from the floods, or when the state was not getting the taxes," he said.

Rahul Gandhi added, "This election is not of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is for the future of the people, of the youth, women and children. We started conducting surveys for the last one year and asked the people about their needs and issues. People told us about five main issues. These will be our priority and will be passed in the first cabinet meeting of the government".

Earlier in the day, the Congress party announced its mfesto for the upcoming elections.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

