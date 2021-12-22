Spices production increased 7.9% annually since 2014-15

New Delhi, Dec 22 Spices production in the country grew from 67.64 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 106.79 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 with an annual growth rate of 7.9 per cent, following an increase in the cultivation area from 32.24 lakh hectare to 45.28 lakh hectare.

"Among the major spices, Cumin (14.8 per cent), Garlic (14.7 per cent), Ginger (7.5 per cent), Fennel (6.8 per cent), Coriander (6.2 per cent), Fenugreek (5.8 per cent), Red chilli (4.2 per cent) and Turmeric (1.3 per cent), showed significant growth rate in production," according to the statistical compilation in a book 'Spices Statistics at a Glance 2021'.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, released the book a compendium of all the spices statistics like, area, production, productivity, export, import, price and value of output of various spices produced in the country on Tuesday.

Published by the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the nodal agency for collection and compilation of area and production estimates of spices at the national level, the book highlights the growth achieved in the spices' sector during the last seven years from 2014-15 to 2020-21 in the country.

The spices' export grew from 8.94 lakh tonnes worth Rs 14,900 crore to 16 lakh tonnes valued at Rs 29,535 crore (US$ 3.98 billion) during the above period, logging an annual growth rate of 9.8 per cent in terms of volume and 10.5 per cent in terms of value, a release from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The export of spices contributes 41 per cent of the total export earnings from all horticulture crops in the country and it ranks fourth among agricultural commodities, falling behind only the marine products, non-basmati rice and basmati rice.

Stating that the spectacular growth of spices witnessed in the country is due to the various development programmes implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the release said the demand for spices has increased tremendously due to the recognition of spices as a health supplement especially during the pandemic period, which can be clearly seen from the growing export of spices like turmeric, ginger, cumin, chilli etc.

