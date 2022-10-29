SRA flats scam: Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar says she would lock house, shop if found in her name

The Mumbai Police has interrogated former Mayor and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leader Kishori Pednekar in connection with the Slum Rehabiliation Authority (SRA) scam case which involves the complaint of at least nine people alleging 'no flats in exchange of their money'.

"A total of nine people had filed a complaint that money was taken in the name of getting SRA flats, but did not receive them," the Mumbai Police said adding that Dadar Police have arrested a close aide of former Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

According to the police, Pednekar has not been named in the FIR so far.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged Former Mumbai Mayor of possessing six SRA flats at Gomata Janata SRA Worli, reacting to which she said that she would put a lock on its door if she found any shop or the residence in her name.

"Despite the SRA has already said that I do not have any role in this case, Kirit Somaiya continues to make false allegations. The media can speak to the chairman and security of this society and if any shop or residence is claimed to be in my name, I will put a lock at it," former mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar said.

She further gave an ultimatum of seven days to conduct the inquiry and said that she lives here in this society on rent.

"Do inquiry within 7 days; I stay here on Rent. Is it illegal to stay on rent? What kind of politics is it that I have been called for inquiry at Dadar police station? You have the power of Central government," she said expressing her faith in the police and the constitution.

Pednekar has also written a letter to the CEO of SRA to conduct inquiry within seven days.

She further said that she doesn't like when here name is taken with the four persons arrested in the case and if required she can produce her bank statement to the police.

This has come freshly as a new problem of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) after the arrest of Sanjay Raut in Patra chawl land scam case.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rupees 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.Back in August, the wife of Shiv Sena MP was also summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case.

The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home, who is also a close aide of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.

The people aware of the matter had said that the ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs of unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids. Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.

With inputs from ANI

