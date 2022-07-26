Srinagar court takes up charge sheet against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA case, issues summons

New Delhi, July 26 A special PMLA court has taken cognisance of its supplementary prosecution complaint against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer and others in the JKCA funds siphoning-off case and issues summons for appearance for August 18, the ED said.

"The supplementary prosecution complaint was preceded by three provisional attachment orders attaching therewith movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of Rs 21.55 crore in aggregate belonging to Dr Farooq Abdullah, private firm Mirza Sons, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, and Ahsan Ahmad Mirza," an ED official said.

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the charge sheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office-bearers of JKCA for the offences punishable under section 120-B, 406 and 409 of Ranveer Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by the ED in this case so far, is Rs. 51.90 crore out of which assets worth Rs 21.55 crore.

Earlier the ED had arrested Mirza, the then Treasurer of JKCA, on September 4, 2019 and a prosecution complaint was filed on November 1, 2019 against him, in which trial is in progress.

