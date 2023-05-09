Stage set for polling on Wednesday in K'taka, 2,613 candidates in fray

Bengaluru, May 9 The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling on Wednesday. The fate of 2,163 candidates will be sealed in the ballot boxes on the day.

Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the others' category. There are 5,30,85,566 crore registered voters in the state 2,66,82,156 male voters and 2,63,98,483 female voters. Officials said 4,927 voters belong to the other category.

Those, who are in essential services, will cast their vote through postal ballot. Ruling BJP has fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats. Opposition Congress party has fielded 223 candidates. It has not fielded a candidate in the Melukote seat.

The JD(S) party, hoping to become a kingmaker, has fielded 207 candidates and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting 209 seats. BSP is contesting in 133 seats. The CPI(M) has fielded candidates on four seats while the NPP is contesting from two seats.

A total of 693 candidates are from registered parties and 918 are independent candidates. The state witnessed high-voltage campaigning from major parties Congress, JD(S) and the BJP in particular.

The BJP is seeking votes on the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he has promised that he will depute the whole of New Delhi into the service of Karnataka state. Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and announced major freebies in the form of five guarantees.

