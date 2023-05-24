Stalin meets industrialists in Singapore, pitches TN as investment destination

Chennai, May 24 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a week-long two-nation tour of Singapore and Japan, met industrialists and business groups in Singapore and pitched his state as a safe investment destination.

He is visiting the two countries to woo investments for the state as a prelude to the Global Investor Meet to be held in Chennai in January 2024.

Stalin, in a series of tweets, said: "Had discussions and productive engagement with the heads of financial and industrial institutions from Singapore. Held talks with Dilhan Pillai Sandrasegara, Executive Director and CEO of Temasek, Kim Yin Wong of Sembcorp and Sanjeev Dasgupta of Capital and reaffirmed the long standing relations between Singapore and Tamil Nadu.

"They expressed their keen interest in investing in our Tamil Nadu and partner with us in our journey towards becoming a trillion- dollar economy".

He also said that the two sides had discussions on possibilities of increasing investments in renewable energy projects that are presently in existence in the state.

Stalin, according to a Tamil Nadu government statement, also pitched for investments in the state in sectors like fishing, food processing and industrial parks and claimed that Tamil Nadu was a safe destination for investments.

He thanked Temasek for the wind power investment the company has made in Tamil Nadu and also invited the company to expand its investment in the state.

Stalin wanted CapitaLand's expertise and its contribution towards research and developmental facilities in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister also informed Wong of Sembcorp about the simplification in the pumped hydro storage products and called upon the company to explore a PPP model investment model in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin will leave for Japan on May 25 after a few meetings with Singapore-based investors and is planning a more professional approach in Japan.

The first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to be visiting Japan, he will go to Osaka, the industrial and business town, besides capital Tokyo.



aal/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor