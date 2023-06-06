Stalin to inspect dredging works in Delta districts on June 9

Chennai, June 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inspect the dredging works being carried out in Delta districts of the state on June 9.

The Chief Minister will be conducting an inspection before the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12.

The farmers cultivating Kuruvai paddy have been preparing for the opening of the dam.

Chief Minister Stalin will leave Chennai on June 8 and will visit Tiruchi and Tiruvarur for inspection on June 9.

Kuruvai cultivation is taking place in 12 delta districts of the state on an area of 5.30 lakh acres while Samba farming is taken up on 8.90 lakh acre area.

The agriculture scientists of Tamil Nadu have already recommended the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 itself and Kuruvai cultivators would be benefitted by this.

