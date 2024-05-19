Stampede-Like Situation Unfolds at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's Joint Rally in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

A stampede-like situation unfolded during a joint public meeting held by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Phulpur, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The large and enthusiastic crowd became uncontrollable as Congress and SP workers attempted to reach the stage. Despite repeated requests from both leaders for the crowd to calm down, the situation worsened, leading the police and security personnel to struggle in maintaining order.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A stampede-like situation took place in the joint public meeting of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Phulpur constituency, in Prayagraj.



Visuals from the event showed broken barricades and an increasingly swelling crowd. Following a brief discussion, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav decided to leave the venue to avoid any potential security lapses. They then proceeded to Mungari in Karachhana for another rally within the Prayagraj district under the Allahabad parliamentary seat.

However, a similar situation occurred at this second rally, with the excited crowd again breaking barricades and trying to reach the stage. The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place tomorrow, May 20, where the fate of many key candidates such as Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani will be sealed.