State Budget will be beneficial for farmers, says Hry Agri Minister

Gurugram, Feb 17 Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said on Friday that the state Budget to be presented by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 23 will prove beneficial for the farmers.

"Just as many provisions have been made for the welfare of the farmers in the Union Budget, the state Budget will also prove to be attractive for the farmers," he said.

Dalal was in Gurugram to chair the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Redressal Committee.

While hearing 25 complaints at the meeting, the minister disposed of 19 cases while in six cases he directed the officials to take action before the next meeting.

