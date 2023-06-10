Sudanese army declares commitment to 24-hour truce

Khartoum, June 10 The Sudanese Armed Forces has declared its commitment to a 24-hour truce with the rival, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), starting from on Saturday.

The ceasefire will come into force at 6 a.m. (local time), reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the army also highlighted its right reserved to "deal with any violations that the rebels may commit" during the new truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, according to an official statement.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia and the US announced in a joint statement that the two warring rivals have agreed to the 24-hour countrywide ceasefire, adding both parties also agreed to "allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country".

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which has left 863 people dead and 3,531 others injured, according to the Sudanese Doctors Union.

