Suspension of Sanjay Singh is unfortunate, says Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, July 25 AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday reacted sharply to the suspension of Sanjay Singh for the entire monsoon session by the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Addressing the media Chadha attacked the Central government and said that it is unprecedented in Parliament where a Rajya Sabha MP was suspended for raising questions about a very important issue of the country.

He said that the suspension of any MP for the entire session is only done under special circumstances.

“This is done when that MP has committed a violent act inside the Parliament or has torn a resolution of the Parliament and thrown it towards the Chairman’s chair or has hurt the dignity of the Parliament by any of his activities.

“But it is very unfortunate that our Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from the entire session just for going near the chair and asking questions,” he said.

Chadha said that the incident in Manipur is not just a state's issue but a matter related to national security. Therefore, there was a need for a detailed and special discussion on this issue in the Parliament.

“The violence taking place in Manipur has started affecting the neighbouring states as well. Today, an incident took place in Mizoram where people belonging to a particular community were attacked and asked to leave the state. If this matter is not resolved soon, then it can become a threat to the entire North East,” he said.

Chadha said that not only Article 355 and 356 of the Constitution have been violated in Manipur, but there was an attack on humanity too.

“The government has proved to be a complete failure in maintaining peace and order. The law and order situation has gone beyond the control of the government. Therefore, the central government should immediately dismiss the Biren Singh government of Manipur and impose the President’s rule there,” he said.

