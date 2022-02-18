Swiss president tests positive for Covid-19

Geneva, Feb 18 Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has tested positive for Covid-19, said a government statement.

"At the end of Wednesday afternoon, the President of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis underwent a test in view of his participation in the Munich Security Conference. The test came back positive and the president went into self-isolation this morning as soon as he learned of the test result," the statement said on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

It added that Cassis has no symptoms and is in good health, and will continue his work from home until Sunday.

"Until then, he will not participate in any planned events and will therefore not attend the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on Friday and Saturday this week," the statement said.

Starting from Thursday, Switzerland has dropped most of its measures in place to contain the pandemic: Masks are no longer mandatory in shops and restaurants; people don't need to show a Covid certificate to enter indoor venues; and the restrictions on the size of private gatherings and large events are also lifted.

