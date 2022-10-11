Switched alliance five times to remain in power: Amit Shah's veiled attack on Nitish

Patna, Oct 11 Launching a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that the former switched alliance five times to stay in power.

"Corruption was at its peak and the ruling Congress party had imposed an emergency in the country in 1975. Jaya Prakash Narayan initiated a mass movement against it. He worked in the interest of the poor, Dalits and OBC and landless people to make a casteless society in the country on the basis of socialist ideology. At present, the leaders of Bihar who claimed to be a part of the JP movement and following his ideology, are sitting in the lap of the same Congress party to be in power," Shah said.

"Prime Minister is following Jaya Prakash Narayan's ideology. Due to the efforts of the Prime Minister, the electricity reaches every house of the country. He is providing LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and 5 Kg free food grain to poor people," Shah said after inaugurating a 14 feet tall statue of the socialist leader at his birth place Manfar village in Sitab Diara on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Now, it's up to the people of Bihar to decide whether they would go with those just claim to follow the ideology of Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Narayan or those who are really following it," Shah said

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai, BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Sanjay Jaiswal, local MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and other leaders of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were present during the inauguration of the statue of the socialist leader.

Meanwhile, Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD(U) parliamentary board said that Amit Shah may come to Bihar frequently but it won't impact his party's prospects.

