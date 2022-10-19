Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill to ban online gambling games

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Wednesday introduced a bill in the state assembly to ban online gambling games.

As per the reports, the Bill has been introduced for banning online gambling platforms including Rummy and Poker.

The Tamil Nadu government in March had stated that they were committed to banning these online platforms and also asserted that they have been making efforts to invoke the laws that serve the said purpose.

On October 7, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online gaming in the state.

The government decided to ban online rummy games based on a report submitted by Justice Chandru's led panel and stakeholders' input.

Earlier in September, Tamil Nadu Cabinet approved the ordinance to ban online gambling.

Following the Council of Ministers' acceptance of the bill to outlaw online gambling, the Governor granted his support and the measure received the assent of Governor RN Ravi earlier this month.

The Tamil Nadu state government has made two attempts to pass legislation outlawing online gambling in the region and according to that legislation, no supplier of online games can offer online gambling services, permit the gaming of any online gambling that would require the use of cash or other risks or permit the gaming of any online game that violates the rules.

( With inputs from ANI )

