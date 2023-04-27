Teachers' scam: Kuntal Ghosh's judicial custody extended till June 19

Kolkata, April 27 A special PMLA court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who's in custody for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, till June 19.

During the hearing, the ED counsel refuted the allegations levelled by Ghosh that the central agencies were acting like the 'mouthpiece' of BJP.

"We are not anyone's mouthpiece. We don't have political considerations during the course of investigation. We are only determined to track those involved in corruption," ED's counsel Phiroze Edulji argued in the court.

Meanwhile, Ghosh complained about the CBI not questioning him inside the jail in the presence of his counsel, as directed by the court.

He alleged that while his counsel was informed by the CBI about the questioning at 3.56 p.m., the grilling started soon after at 4:05 p.m.

"Hence my counsel could not reach on time," Ghosh claimed.

However, Ghosh's counsel did not move the bail plea on behalf of his client on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor