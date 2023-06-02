Tej Pratap keeps away from the review meeting of his department chaired by CM

Patna, June 2 Raising fresh speculation that all may not be well between ruling allies JD-U and RJD, a meeting of Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, here, saw minister Tej Pratap Yadav skipping it.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence.

The Bihar Chief Minister takes review meetings of every department these days and ministers concerned are normally present there. Even Tejashwi Yadav was present on several occasions during the meetings of his departments chaired by Nitish Kumar.

This was the first time that Tej Pratap Yadav was not present in a meeting and assumes significance ahead of the all opposition parties meeting scheduled on June 12 in Patna's Gyan Bhawan.

