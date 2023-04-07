Telangana BJP chief released from jail, hits out at KCR

Hyderabad, April 7 Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested two days ago in 10th class exam paper leak case, was released from jail on Friday.

After coming out of Karimnagar district jail, he lashed out at KCR government and dared it to order a probe by a sitting judge into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak and the allegations against him.

Sanjay alleged that the allegations made against him in 10th class Hindi paper leak were aimed at diverting public attention from the TSPSC paper leak issue.

The BJP MP said that no matter how many "conspiracies KCR government hatches" to divert attention from the TSPSC paper leak issue, he would not spare it.

Sanjay was granted bail by a court in Hanamkonda on Thursday night, following a marathon hearing on his bail plea.

After completing the bail formalities, authorities released him from jail on Friday morning amid tight security in Karimnagar. Police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the town and ordered closure of shops till 6 p.m.

"Since we were demanding resignation of Chief Minister KCR's son and minister KTR in the TSPSC paper leak case, a false case was booked against me to divert the attention," he said.

Sanjay alleged that police behaved in a bad manner with him, ignoring the fact that he is a Member of Parliament. He remarked that some police officers were working to serve the interests of the ruling party.

The BJP leader denied any links with the man who shared the question paper with him. He asked police to clarify how mobile phone was allowed in the exam centre and how a photo of the question paper was taken.

Sanjay criticised Warangal Police Commissioner Ranganath and said the official did not know the difference between leakage and copying.

The Karimnagar MP was arrested amid high-drama from his in-laws' house in Karimnagar on Tuesday night. This triggered protests by the BJP, which termed the arrest illegal.

Warangal police have named Sanjay as the main accused in the leakage of Hindi question paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam from an exam centre at Kamlapur in Warangal district on Tuesday.

He was produced at the residence of the First Class Magistrate in Hanamkonda on Wednesday evening. The magistrate remanded him to judicial custody till April 19.

Sanjay was shifted to Karimnagar district jail on Wednesday night.

Police alleged that Sanjay hatched a plan with other accused to leak the 10thAclass question paper.

Sanjay and nine other accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 505 (circulating any report or statement with an intent to cause alarm to the public)

