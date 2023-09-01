Tension in TN's Tirunelveli as BJP leader hacked to death

Chennai, Sep 1 Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district after BJP youth wing district general secretary Jagan Pandian was allegedly hacked to death on Thursday, the police said.

It was learnt that Pandian was attacked by a group of six individuals.

Reacting to the murder, Tamil Nadu unit BJP president and former IPS officer, K. Annamalai urged the police to take strong action against the culprits immediately.

The BJP leader said if the police fails to take action against them, they will have to face consequences.

Annamalai posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I was shocked to hear the news that the BJP youth wing general secretary of Tirunelveli North, Jagan Pandian has been hacked to death by anti-social animals. My deepest condolences to his family. I assure that the party will always be supportive of his family and that the culprits will be punished by law."

The BJP leader said that the name of a DMK person, Moolikulam Prabhu who is close to Palaymkottai MLA, M. Abdul Wahab has been mentioned in the FIR.

He said that the accused was absconding, adding the ruling DMK was trying to shield him.

He further said the DMK's attempt to silence the BJP through violence would not succeed.

