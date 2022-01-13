Thailand to launch new tourism campaign to reboot economy

Bangkok, Jan 13 Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the launch of a new tourism campaign under the theme "Amazing Thailand New Chapter", with an aim to revive the hard-hit tourism sector.

According to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the campaign aims to facilitate tourism sustainability and safety, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government also planned to introduce an entry fee of 300 baht ($9) per person for incoming tourists, starting from April this year, Thanakorn said.

This fee will be incorporated in the airfare and is meant to be used to develop tourist attractions as well as for insurance of tourists, he added.

Expected revenues generated from tourism this year are around 1.3-1.8 trillion baht, with 800 billion of which from foreign travellers, the spokesperson said.

Thanakorn said if this year's pattern follows that of last year, tourists from Europe and the US would be major contributors, followed by travellers from India, possibly mounting to 7 million.

According to the World Bank Global Economic Prospects Report released on Wednesday, Thailand's economy is expected to recover gradually over the next two years, with growth picking up to 3.9 per cent in 2022 and strengthening further to 4.3 per cent in 2023, with a recovery in tourism and travel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor