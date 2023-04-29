"The kind of language..." Sachin Pilot condemns BJP MLA's 'Vishkanya' remarks for Sonia Gandhi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 : Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot on Saturday called the language that is being used against the political leaders "unfortunate" and said that it is setting a negative example in politics.

Pilot also condemned the use word 'Vishkanya' by Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"The kind of language that is being used against the leaders is unfortunate. It is setting up a negative example in politics. Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader and was president of Congress party, using such language for her is highly condemnable," said Pilot.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday likened former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to a 'vishkanya' (venomous woman) and called her "an agent of China and Pakistan",

When asked about the recent appointments of three new co-in charges in Rajasthan, Pilot called the development an orgsational change that keeps happening from time to time. "There are changes that keep happening in the orgzation from time to time. Election is six months away, so people are being assigned responsibilities, which will give a good message. But we want all of us who are the representatives of AICC, who are handling the work of the orgzation, should go door to door, interact with party workers and try to understand their feelings. I too had given suggestions to the AICC that should also be implemented," Pilot said.

Commenting on the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by a group of wrestlers alleging Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers, Pilot alleged that, today the issues which need to be discussed in politics are not getting attention.

"Players who won medals for India and brought laurels to the country, the government is not taking any action against those who are being accused and trying to protect them. FIR is getting registered only after the intervention of the Supreme Court," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed regret after a row erupted over his "poisonous snake" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In a tweet, Kharge said, "BJP's ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor