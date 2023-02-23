The 'radical' connect of Dubai returned self-styled preacher

Chandigarh, Feb 23 Punjab-based self-styled gun-trotting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who just came to the limelight after returning from Dubai for criminal and social connect, is the head of the religious organisation Waris Punjab De.

Singh, who has his own army carrying licenced weapons, and his sea of supporters on Thursday, carrying swords and arms, clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel in Amritsar district.

Six policemen were injured amid the protests and were admitted to a hospital.

They were staging a demonstration in Ajnala town against the arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan.

To diffuse the tension, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told the media they have given enough proof that Lovepreet Toofan is innocent.

"The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has taken note of it. These people will peacefully disperse now, and the law will take its course," he said.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Police records say Amritpal, who got married this month, has been involved in scores of disputes, kidnappings and issuing threats.

Recently, he issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

His organisation, Waris Punjab De, is an organisation of radicals founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Responding to Thursday's developments, former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh expressed grave concern over the incident.

"This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that," Capt Amarinder said in a statement, while pointing out this incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.

The senior BJP leader drew the Central government's attention towards this incident, warning that there was a particular pattern in these incidents which does not bode well for the national security.

"Particularly when Pakistan is there to encourage and exploit such a situation," he observed, while raising questions over the competence of the state government in dealing with such a situation.

Amarinder Singh also questioned the motive behind carrying the holy Guru Granth Sahib to the protest site, which he said was unacceptable.

The former Chief Minister appreciated the restraint exercised by the police in dealing with those who laid siege to the police station.

"While the situation needs to be handled with care, at the same time, the rule of law must prevail," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor