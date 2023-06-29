“The state government will probe into all scams against previous BJP regime”: CM Siddaramaiah

The state government of Karnataka will probe into all scams including scams in the purchase of medical equipment during Covid time, bitcoin, irrigation project irregularities and oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar, construction of medical colleges, etc. committed during the government of former CM BS Yediyurappa and Basavraj Bommai; and also the allegations of 40% corruption in contract and tender works against the previous BJP Government’s tenure,” stated by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while taking part in the 514th Birth Anniversary of Kempegowda at Vidhan Souda in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He told the media that an investigation on the Police Sub-Inspector Scam is underway and it will be expedited. Siddaramaiah said the state government will implement all five guarantees as assured. The budget size this year will be at least Rs. 25000 crores more than the earlier budget presented by the former CM Basavaraj Bommai government. The budget to be presented on July 7th, 2023 will be about 3.35 lakh crore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted. The former CM Bommai presented a budget of Rs. 3.09 lakh crore. The Chief Minister said that the budget this year will be increased to make provision for the implementation of Congress’s five poll guarantees as the government’s requirement for the schemes is Rs. 60k crores annually.

For the upcoming budget, CM Siddaramaiah is likely to tap into robust economic growth, mobilize resources, fund development, welfare measures, tax buoyancy, and Congress party’s five guarantee schemes.The CM further said that the Shakti Scheme has been successfully implemented. The Gruha Jyothi Scheme of providing 200 units of free electricity will be implemented from July 1st. Similarly, the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme will be implemented from July 15th. The Vidyanidhi Scheme to disburse Rs. 3k to unemployed graduates and Rs. 1500 to the diploma holders will also be implemented soon, he added. CM also said that about 2.5 lakh vacancies in government departments will be filled. Taking a dig at BS Yeddiyurappa’s announcement that he will sit on ‘dharna’ (demonstration) in front of Vidhan Soúdha and stage ‘Satyagraha’ inside and outside the House (assembly) to ensure the Congress government initiates its five guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it a political gimmick to distract innocent people and said that Yediyurappa as state BJP President made several promises at the 2018 BJP Manifesto but he failed to fulfill those promises after becoming CM. Siddaramaiah further said that Yediyurappa has no right to point fingers at the Congress Government. The CM said that instead of staging a protest the BJP leaders should make efforts to convince the Central Government to supply rice to Karnataka for the Anna Bhagya Scheme.

