"This formula they are applying, won't be successful": Priyanka Chaturvedi hits out at BJP on Maharashtra politics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : As senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar became Deputy Chief Minister in Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday said the formula applied by the BJP to break the opposition unity will not be successful.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Chaturvedi said," When they saw that after the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the popularity of Uddhav Thackeray is increasing, they realised that they have failed and will need the support of someone else...since the opposition is coming together, they are trying every way possible...but this formula they are applying, this won't be successful."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday slammed Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and his MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) over joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance in the Maharashtra government.

"Maharashtra people know the backgrounds of those who took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet today. Pawar Saheb made them leaders, MPs or MLAs. Now, in order to shield themselves from ED's investigation, they joined hands with the BJP", the former Maharashtra CM told ANI.

The Congress leader stated, "The 'ED' group of the NCP went with the BJP. Rest are with Pawar Saheb. The public is with Pawar Saheb. The public will never forgive them for the treason. The BJP witnessed the outcome of removing a democratically elected government in Karnataka. The same will happen to the Shinde group (Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde) and the Pawar group."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday attacked BJP over the major reshuffle in Maharashtra politics, alleging the party of trying to "eliminate" the opposition on the basis of money power and central agencies.

In a dramatic turn of events, NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with his MLAs joined the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra and 8 of the MLAs took oath as ministers in Eknath Shinde-led government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor