TMC releases manifesto for Meghalaya, promises 3 lakh jobs in next 5 years

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) election manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections promises to revoke the Border Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Assam and to set up an expert committee to study and resolve the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Calling out for a change of guard in the state, the TMC has come up with a host of 10 new pledges for the state and its people.

The TMC manifesto has promised three lakh jobs in the next five years and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 per month to every unemployed youth between the age of 21-40 years under the Meghalaya Youth Empowerment (MYE) scheme.

The manifesto also promised job cards to all individuals engaged in the tourism sector through the formalisation of their jobs along with a direct transfer of Rs 1000 per month to a woman of every household as guaranteed universal income support under the Meghalaya Financial inclusion for Women Empowerment (MFI WE) scheme.

The manifesto promised social security for all with an increase in the social welfare pensions to PWD, single mothers, widows and senior citizens.

The TMC has promised e-ration cards for all and a resurvey in all districts to increase the number of beneficiaries covered in the scheme. Along with this, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to all the state's farmers through the introduction of a new scheme.

Focussing on the health sector, the manifesto promised Maternal and Child Care centres in every block to provide efficient parental and post-natal services. The manifesto has also promised the recruitment of specialist doctors, the establishment of new Medical Colleges, and ensuring quality tertiary healthcare facilities.

On the civic amenties front, the TMC has promised facilitation of Piped drinking water connections to all households. All the 6,459 villages of the state will be connected with black topped motorable roads and the manifesto has promised the upgradation of major arterial roads.

The Assembly elections in Meghalaya are slated for February 27. On the TMC's preparations for the upcoming elections, the party's national spokesperson Jai Prakash Majumdar toldthat the AITC will do well in Meghalaya as the party is active there.

The Trinamool, which is attempting to expand its political footprint beyond West Bengal, may be in a dilemma regarding the Tripura election but the party claims it is optimistic about a better performance in Meghalaya, as Mamata Banerjee has visited Meghalaya twice and Abhishek Banerjee is the party in-charge of Meghalaya.

The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast that is recognised as a national party, runs the government in Meghalaya.

( With inputs from ANI )

