TN: Bypoll for prized Erode Assembly seat underway, tight race between Cong, AIADMK could decide outcome

Voting for the Erode East Assembly by-election began at Mahajana school, Agrahara street on Monday.

The polling for tightly-contested Erode East bypoll began at 7 am.

Significantly, a total 77 candidates across political affiliations are vying for the prized Assembly constituency.

However, the bypoll is being essentially seen as a tight race between Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK's Thennarasu.

Elangovan is contesting the bypoll with support of the DMK, which is also the Congress' bigger partner in the ruling alliance.

After the recent Supreme Court ruling, which allowed him to remain at the helm of the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance to emerge as a tall leader and reaffirm his hold on the party if the outcome of the Erode bypoll goes his way.

However, the AIADMK faces a stiff contest from the ruling DMK in the battle for the prized seat, with the Naam Tamizlar Katchi (NTK), the Desiya Morpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and several others players also in fray.

A total of 1206 officers, 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers, have been stationed for poll duty.

The polling staff at Mahajana school were spotted helping out an elderly woman as she arrived to cast her vote at polling booth no. 170.

As many as 238 polling centres have been set up across 52 places.

The bypoll was necessitated after the sudden demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera.

( With inputs from ANI )

