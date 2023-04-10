TN Governor grants assent to bill banning online gambling

Chennai, April 10 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has granted assent to the bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to ban online gambling and regulate it, an official said on Monday.

The Bill was first passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly in October 2022 but the Governor returned the bill in March.

A senior official of the Raj Bhavan had then said that the bill was returned as the state legislature had no 'legislative competence' to frame the bill.

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly then re-adopted the bill once again on March 23, 2023 and sent it to the Governor for assent. The Governor has now given assent to the bill banning online gambling and regulating it.

The Governor not giving assent to the Bill led to the state government passing a resolution in the state legislative assembly on Monday, calling upon the President and the Central government to issue appropriate instructions to the Governor to give his assent to the Bills passed by the Assembly, within a specific period.



