TN Governor RN Ravi extends Eid greetings

Chennai, April 22 Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi extended Eid greetings to the people of the state.

In a tweet, the Governor said: "Eid Ul Fitr greetings to all our Muslim brothers and sisters who observed a month-long fasting among the five duties of Islam and celebrate the festival of brotherhood by offering alms to those in need."

