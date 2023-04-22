TN Governor RN Ravi extends Eid greetings
Chennai, April 22 Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi extended Eid greetings to the people of the state.
In a tweet, the Governor said: "Eid Ul Fitr greetings to all our Muslim brothers and sisters who observed a month-long fasting among the five duties of Islam and celebrate the festival of brotherhood by offering alms to those in need."
