TN to start distribution of coconut oil through ration shops

Chennai , May 7 The Tamil Nadu government is planning to distribute coconut oil and groundnut oil through ration shops.

As a pilot project, coconut oil and groundnut oil will be distributed from ration shops in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts of the state.

The state government had earlier announced distribution of cooking gas through ration shops. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Minister, R. Sakkarapani, told that the government was taking steps to buy 15,000 tonnes of wheat.

He said, "The central government reduced the monthly allotment from 23,000 tonnes to 8,000 tonnes and hence we are in shortage of wheat. Our Officials will be meeting higher officials in Delhi on Tuesday and seek permission from them for procuring wheat through National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India Ltd (NCCF)."

He said that there has been a huge demand from the people of Tamil Nadu even in rural areas for wheat and added that this might be due to the changed eating habits of the people.



aal/uk/

