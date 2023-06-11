"Today in Delhi, tomorrow it will be brought in other states": Kejriwal attacks Centre on Ordinance row

New Delhi [India] June 11 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the Ordinance that was brought by the central government in Delhi is going to be brought in other states as well.

Addressing the AAP mega rally against the Centre's Ordinance at Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal said, "We have come to know that this is Modi ji's first attack. Through the ordinance, today dictatorship is being implemented in Delhi. Tomorrow this will be brought everywhere, Punjab, MP, Rajasthan..."

He further said that his party's movement against corruption was successful similarly the movement to save Constitution will also be successful.

"12 years ago, we had gathered in the same Ramlila Maidan today to fight against corruption, I bow down to this platform, it is a holy platform. Today, from this platform, we have gathered to remove an arrogant dictator from the country. As the movement against corruption was successful, similarly this movement to save the Constitution will be successful," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister thanked Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for 'fighting the battle of Delhiites' in the Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court gave a decision in favor of the people of Delhi. I thank Abhishek Manu Singhvi from this platform for fighting the battle of Delhiites. Within a week of the Supreme Court order, the Prime Minister overturned it. For the first time in 75 years, such a Prime Minister has come," added Kejriwal.

He further said, "Today democracy is ending in the country, this is called dictatorship. The Supreme Court said in its decision that India is a democracy, the people choose a government, and the government has the right to work. But Modi ji says he does not accept the order of the Supreme Court and he has changed that decision through an ordinance. Modi ji's ordinance says that now there will be no democracy in Delhi, dictatorship will continue, Prime Minister says that he will run the government through LG."

CM Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders kept abusing him every day but he has been busy with his work and will keep rejecting the ordinance.

"While implementing the constitution on January 26, 1950, Baba Saheb had said that the public would be supreme, but Modi ji has blown away the constitution. BJP leaders abuse me every day but it doesn't matter to me, I am busy with my work. But Modi ji has slapped the people of Delhi with the ordinance. I will keep rejecting this ordinance," the AAP convenor said.

AAP organised a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh addressed the rally.

Notably, eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also addressed the rally and spoke about the legal and constitutional aspects of the ordinance. Sibal attended the rally at the invitation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Police has made a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan in view of the rally.

From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that if non-BJP parties come together, then the Centre's ordinance can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. He said this would send a strong message that the Modi government will not come to power in 2024.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor