TPCC chief Revanth Reddy to contest next Assembly elections from Telangana's Kodangal

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would contest from the Kodangal constituency in the next Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy while thanking the Congress cadre for achieving membership of 75,000 in the Kodangal constituency said that Kodangal has emerged as an ideal constituency for the Congress party not only in Telangana but in the entire country.

He felicitated the Congress leaders and workers who enrolled more than 500 members in their respective polling booths in a function at Kosgi on Tuesday. He also announced that these activists would also be honoured by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The TPCC Chief said that the previous Congress regime has introduced schemes like crop loan waiver, free electricity for farmers, Aarogyasri, 4 per cent reservation for Muslims, etc.

After getting elected as MLA from Kodangal in 2009, he said he developed temples, schools, roads, 5,000 sub-stations, Kosgi Bus Depot and established a school in Maddur on his own land. He further said he had also brought a junior college in Kodangal, Kosgi and Maddur and a Degree College was established in Kodangal.

The TPCC Chief said not a single person was harassed when he represented Kodangal as MLA for nine years. No one was implicated in false cases.

The TPCC Chief alleged that the followers of TRS MLA attacked a young man in Hakeempet village. Cases of an attempt to murder were booked for a minor incident in Pole Palli. He warned police officials against misusing their powers.

He said TRS would not remain in power forever. He warned that the Congress party, after winning the next elections, would not spare police officials who are not targeting Congress workers at the behest of TRS leaders.

( With inputs from ANI )

