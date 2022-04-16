Traffic resumes after freight train accident in China

Tianjin (China), April 16 Traffic on a section of a major railway has resumed after an accident involving two freight trains carrying coal took place in north China's Tianjin Municipality, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Thursday on a section of the Datong-Qinhuangdao railway, causing some carriages to derail. No casualties were reported, Xinhua news agency reported.

The railway authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tags :chinaXinhuaTianjin