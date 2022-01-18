Tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary

Hyderabad, Jan 18 Rich tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on his 26th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Rama Rao's son and popular actor N. Balakrishna and other family members and leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid floral tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

Talking to reporters, Balakrishna said NTR will always live in the hearts of people. He said it was NTR who fought for self-respect of Telugu people and brought recognition to them globally.

Balakrishna, who is also TDP leader and legislator in Andhra Pradesh, said NTR's contributions in both films and politics will always be remembered.

The actor said NTR had dedicated himself to serve people, especially the poor and downtrodden.

TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu could not participate in NTR's birth anniversary as he was under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Naidu, who is also son-in-law of NTR, paid tributes to the late leader through his tweets. The TDP chief said NTR will always live in the hearts of people.

He said the TDP founder symbolised Telugu self-respect and people's rule. Naidu said TDP would continue to follow on the path of NTR.

NTR's grandson and leading actor Junior NTR also tweeted to pay tributes to the legendary actor turned politician.

TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchan Naidu offered tributes at party state headquarters. He and other party leaders offered floral tributes to NTR's portrait.

The late leader's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi and other family members also paid tributes.

Legendary actor NTR had launched TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created record of sorts by coming to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died on January 18, 1996, a few months after Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt in the party and became the chief minister.

