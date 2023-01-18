Trinamool might field former President's son in Assembly bypoll

Kolkata, Jan 18 Speculations are rife over the possibilities of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress fielding Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, as party candidate in the by-elections for Sagardighi assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

The bypolls were necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting legislator Subrata Saha on December 29 last year.

According to party sources, currently two names are in consideration as party candidates for the bypolls.

"While the most prominent name is that of Abhijit Mukherjee, a small section of the leadership is also in favour of fielding late Subrata Saha's wife, Namita Saha in the bypolls. However, the possibility of Mukherjee being the party candidate is more likely since the majority of the party leadership is in favour of giving him a legislative post. The final decision on this count will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," a senior party leader said.

Abhijit Mukherjee's entry into politics started in 2011, when he got elected as a Congress candidate from Nalhati Assembly constituency in Birbhum district. In 2012 after his father and then Congress MP from Jangipur, Pranab Mukherjee had to vacate his seat after being nominated for President, he successfully contested the bypolls, and held the seat till 2019, when he was defeated.

After the 2021 Assembly polls, he joined the Trinamool.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor