Trinamool will make 'seekh kebab' during Bengal panchayat polls: TMC MLA

Kolkata, Feb 9 Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra triggered a row on Thursday after he claimed that the party will make 'seekh kebab' during the forthcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

"Seekh kebabs will be prepared by roasting raw meat and then garnishing them with honey, ghee, butter, lime and salt. The panchayat polls will be over in the first two hours. The opposition parties don't have goalkeepers. So we will score six to seven goals easily," Mitra told mediapersons while attending a food festival at Kamarhati on the outskirts of Kolkata on Thursday.

He said that in the upcoming panchayat polls, there will be requirement of both 'seekh' and 'kebab'.

"It is not possible that nothing will happen after our boys work hard throughout the year. So we will require both the 'seekh' and 'kebab' in the panchayat polls. If the opposition wants to eat, we will offer them kebab," Mitra said.

Mitra also indirectly ridiculed the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

"He is standing in the opposition court and is claiming that no one should come in front of his house. Sometimes he asks not to touch his body. Even the rats will not visit the opposition court. All the people will be beside Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee," Mitra said.

Reacting to Mitra's comments, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said that when the common people will revolt, leaders like Mitra will be nowhere.

"He will face the same fate like the rulers of Sri Lanka when people turn furious," Ghosh said.

