TRS has secret deal with BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Warangal (Telangana), May 6 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Telangana's ruling TRS has a secret understanding with the BJP as the latter is not using either the ED or the CBI against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his corruption.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting here, he also alleged that the BJP is using Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as a remote control in Telangana.

"BJP knows it can't rule Telangana directly. It needs remote control in Telangana. It knows Congress can never compromise with the BJP, that's why it wants the TRS government to continue," he said.

He recalled the support extended by the TRS to the three "black" farm laws brought by the Modi government in the Parliament.

Alleging that Rao is indulging in corruption of thousands of crores, he said the BJP government at the Centre is neither using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) nor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.

The Congress leader claimed that the coming Assembly election in the state will see a direct fight between the TRS and the Congress and exuded confidence that Congress will defeat TRS.

Ruling out any alliance with the TRS, he warned that any Congress leader raising this question will be expelled from the party.

"Congress will never have any truck with a person who betrayed Telangana, resorted to corruption and ruined dreams of Telangana's people. If any Congress leader wants to have an understanding with the TRS, he should go to the TRS or the BJP... We don't need such a person," he said, calling it a fight for Congress ideology.

He recalled that Telangana was not created easily as many youth and mothers shed tears and blood for it. "The state was not formed for one person. It was a dream of the people of Telangana. Eight years have passed. I want to ask you what happened to the dream of Telangana. Entire Telangana can see only one family benefited immensely," he said in a bitter attack on KCR and his family.

He said Congress stood by people of Telangana for the separate state and finally Congress and its chief Sonia Gandhi completed this task and delivered Telangana.

"Don't forget this was not easy for Congress. The party suffered a loss. We knew we would suffer loss but we stood by the people of Telangana and gave a new state to you," he said.

The Congress leader said the people of Telangana thought they would get a government of farmers, workers and poor.

Gandhi said Rao is not the Chief Minister but a king. "A Chief Minister believes in democracy, takes decisions after listening to people. A raja has nothing to do with democracy; he does whatever he thinks," he said.

The Congress leader, who interacted with families of some farmers who committed suicide, asked who would take the responsibility of families of thousands of farmers who ended their lives.

Describing farmers as the foundation of Telangana, he said the dream of Telangana can't be fulfilled if farmers remain weak.

Referring to the promises made to farmers in the Warangal declaration unveiled at the public meeting, Gandhi said every word of the declaration is the guarantee of the Congress.

He said the party would fulfill the promises made to farmers in Telangana as it fulfilled the promises made in Chhattisgarh.

"You will not have to wait long. Within a few months, Congress will come to power and work with you to fulfill the dream of Telangana," he told farmers promising loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh and minimum support price for their produce.

Stating that people gave opportunity to the TRS twice and it betrayed them, he appealed to people to give an opportunity to the Congress to form the government of farmers and poor.

The Congress leader also told the public meeting that only those party leaders who fight for people will get the tickets in the elections. The tickets will be given on the basis of merit. Those not standing with farmers and workers will not get tickets, he added.

